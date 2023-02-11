Bholaa promo: Ajay Devgn teases Abhishek Bachchan’s Terrifying Look

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan’s Bholaa dropped a new promo of the film teasing fans about a mysterious and dark character with a mechanical hand. He has created a special marketing plan for the movie by occasionally showing fans action-packed scenes from the movie.

Although in the 18-second promo, the character’s identity was not made clear, some fans are certain that it is Abhishek Bachchan, who is said to be making a surprise appearance in the film.

Due to the close-up of his eye and distinctive posture, fans may recognise Abhishek Bachchan. In addition, a few leaked images from the Bholaa set showed Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay, who also serves as the film’s director, filming in Varanasi.

“Adians ko tho pata tha aab sab ko bata do,Kuch tho suspense rakte.” one fan wrote in response to the promo.

Another wrote, “Entry Abhishek Bachchan.”

In the leaked images, Abhishek’s left hand is hidden behind green clothing; however, in the finished product, it is VFXed to look like a mechanical hand.

Bholaa is an official adaptation of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi and stars Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Gajraj Rao, and Vineet Kumar. It will be released on March 30, 2023.