Bholaa Teaser out: Ajay Devgan wields a mighty trishul, cop Tabu reports for duty

The much-awaited teaser for Bholaa was shared on social media on Tuesday by lead star and director Ajay Devgan. The movie is all set to hit the big screen anytime soon.

Sharing the teaser on his Instagram account, the Drishyam actor captioned it, “Jab ek chattaan, sau shaitaanon se takrayega…”

The teaser stars Ajay donning white-coloured powder on his forehead. The clip starts with some hard hitting dialogue as the actor says, “Jab ek chattan sau shaitaanon se takraega.” The short teaser shows high-octane stunts on bike, truck, boats and other modes of travel. The actor wields a mighty trishul and attacks his enemies with slick and deadly moves.

The teaser shows Tabu as a cop, with her arm fractured and being dragged by two men. She also aims her gun at the target before being washed in a sea of red. In the background, Tabu can be heard saying, “Log ye kyun Bhool jate hain… is wardi ke piche bhi ek insaan hai (why do people forget that I am a human behind this uniform).” The background also plays “Aaj phir jeene ki tamanna hai” from the 1965 film guide.

Bholaa stars Ajay Devgan and Tabu in the lead roles. Amala Paul and Abhishek Bachchan will be seen making special appearances in the movie.

Bholaa is Ajay Devgan’s fourth directorial. The film is said to be a remake of Lokesh Kangaraj’s Kathi. As per reports, the director of this film will be making a three-part franchise of Bholaa. The report also says that the other parts will feature original stories.