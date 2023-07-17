Arshad Warsi confirms Welcome 3 and Jolly LLB 3 with Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi recently shared some exciting news regarding his upcoming projects. He revealed that he will be a part of some of the most anticipated sequels, like Jolly LLB and Welcome 3.

While spilling some beams, he said, “The scale of Welcome 3—the cost, the climax—is unreal. It is an insanely larger-than-life theatrical film, of which I will be a part. It has me, Akshay Kumar, Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Paresh Rawal, and lots of other people.”

Welcome’, which was released in 2007 and starred Akshay, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, and Katrina Kaif, was one of the funniest films of the year. Anil, Nana, and Paresh reprised their roles in ‘Welcome Back’, which premiered in 2015 and also starred Shruti Haasan, John Abraham, Shiney Ahuja, and Naseeruddin Shah.

The actor also talked about being a part of Jolly LLB 3. Arshad was a part of the first installment, whereas the second part of the movie starred Akshay Kumar. The third installment will bring both Akshay and Arshad into the movie. He also added that the shooting of the movie will start in January.

Arshad Warsi was last seen in the Web series Asur, which streamed on Jio Cinema. The series also starred, Barun Sobti, Amey Wagh, and Riddhi Dohra.