Armaan Malik gets engaged to Aashna Shroff, shares pics, Photos here

Armaan is best known for his songs including ‘Butta Bomma’, ‘Buddhu Sa Mann’, ‘Pehla Pyaar’, ‘Control’, Sab Tera’, ‘Boldo Na Zara’, and ‘Sleepless Nights’ among many others.

Armaan Malik gets engaged
Photo: Instagram

Popular Bollywood singer Armaan Malik got engaged to social media influencer Aashna Shroff recently. Armaan took to Instagram on Monday and shared a few photos of his engagement.

Armaan took to Instagram to share his engagement photos with Aashna. Along with three gorgeous photos he wrote in the caption, “and our forever has only just begun.” And in the comments box most users have congratulated them.

Armaan Malik is a popular Bollywood singer and songwriter. He has lent voice for songs in many languages. In 2006, he took part in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs. He is the brother of music composer Amaal Mallik.

 

