Ananya, Aditya add fuel to dating rumours after posting pics from same concert

Actors Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have added fuel to their dating rumours after they attended the same rock concert in Spain.

Entertainment
By IANS 0
Aditya roy dating rumors with Ananya Panday
Image Credit: IANS

Actors Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have added fuel to their dating rumours after they attended the same rock concert in Spain.

The two took to their respective social media accounts as they posted pictures from the same Arctic Monkeys’ concert.

However, they did not post pictures of themselves or each other. Ananya took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Nothing quite like the Arctic Monkeys. My favourite song ever.” She used geo tags of Madrid, Spain in the picture.

Must Read

SRK has a hilarious response to troll asking if he buys his…

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 sent for CBFC review in order to…

Rhea Chakraborty shares joyful video from her Roadies…

Aditya shared a clip from the concert on his Instagram Stories along with a cold blue face emoji and a monkey emoji.

On the acting front, Ananya will be seen Vikramaditya Motwane’s untitled cybercrime-thriller. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, ‘Dream Girl 2’ and web-series ‘Call Me Bae’.

Aditya’s latest release is ‘The Night Manager, part 2’. He also has Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro… In Dino’.

You might also like
Entertainment

‘Shubhaarambh’, says Kartik Aaryan as he begins shoot for ‘Chandu…

Entertainment

Mouni Roy sent back from airport as she fails to show passport

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut reacts to old video of Sonam, Karan mocking her English in KWK

Entertainment

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi sheds light on her broken marriage with director Shekhar…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans