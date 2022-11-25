Amitabh Bachchan’s personality rights, image, voice cannot be used

New Delhi: Bollywood Actor Amitabh Bachchan had filed a suit in Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights, image, voice or any of his characteristics without his consent.

Following this the court has passed an interim ex-parte injunction in his favour.

Famous lawyer Harish Salve along with Ameet Naik and Pravin Anand, instructed by Anand and Naik, appeared for the superstar in the High Court.

The matter was heard before Justice Navin Chawla.

The misuse of his name, image and voice, especially by the mobile application developers, and people conducting lottery by illegally associating with KBC, book publishers, T-shirt vendors and various other businesses, has prompted Mr Amitabh Bachchan to approach the High Court, seeking a restraining order against the use of his personality traits,” Salve said while defending the case.

He further contended that web-domain names such as www.amitabhbachchan.com and www.amitabhbachchan.in. were illegally registered in the name of Amitabh Bachchan.

The court noted that it could not be argued that the plaintiff is a very well-known personality and usage of his name, image voice etc without his consent should not done.