Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday: ‘Goodbye’ tickets to be sold for just Rs. 80 on October 11

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan will turn 80 on Tuesday. To commemorate the special occasion the makers of his latest film ‘Goodbye’ have decided to sell the tickets for the movie at just Rs. 80 on that day.

National Cinema Day was celebrated on September 23, and the government announced that all movie tickets will be sold for just Rs. 75 to celebrate the day. However, looking at the large crowd participating, made the industry realize that cheaper ticket rates can pull audiences to cinema halls in hordes. Thus, the offer was then extended to weekdays and resulted in house full shows not just for big-ticket films like Brahmastra but even for small films like Chup and Dhokha Round D Corner.

Now, the makers of Goodbye have come up with another exciting offer according to which, viewers will be able to watch Goodbye for just Rs. 80 on Tuesday, October 11. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers of the flick have spoken to the multiplex chains and they also felt it was a great idea, and readily came on board. The advance booking has already begun for the 11th.

The portal further added, “There’ll be a lot of noise on October 11; after all, the mahanayak is turning 80. The makers plan to promote this exciting offer and are confident that it’ll result in huge footfalls. They are expecting that several viewers will come to the cinema halls to take advantage of cheaper ticket prices.

Reportedly, as of now, PVR Cinemas, Inox, Cinepolis, Miraj, Mukta etc are already on board. “The other multiplex chains, standalone cinemas and single-screens too are expected to sell tickets of Goodbye for Rs. 80 on October 11,” revealed the report.

Meanwhile, PVR Cinemas have been playing a film festival named ‘Bachchan Back To The Beginning.’ It is organized by the Film Heritage Foundation from October 8 to 11 in 17 cities. As part of this film festival, classic films of Amitabh Bachchan like Don, Kaala Patthar, Kaalia, Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony etc are being shown on the big screen. While tickets on October 8, 9, and 10 are available for Rs. 150, on the 11th, the tickets will be sold for just Rs. 80.