Amitabh Bachchan turns 81 today! Fans celebrate legendary actor’s birthday

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan turns 81 today. On this occasion, the actor’s Jalsa residence in Mumbai witnessed a big celebration by his fans.

Big B, as he’s affectionately known, boasts a massive and dedicated fanbase who waited outside his Juhu residence to catch a glimpse of the legendary actor on his birthday. His fans made it a point to gather outside Jalsa at midnight, to with him a prosperous birthday.

Even at 81, Amitabh Bachchan continues to be one of the most active and beloved figures in the film industry. Despite multiple achievements, he remains deeply committed to his work and his fans.

On the special occasion of his birthday, Amitabh Bachchan was seen sporting a pastel pink and mint coloured printed jacket, paired with grey track pants. He complimented the whole look with a colourful bandana cap and stylish eyeglasses.

Fans of the star were seen wearing T-shirts with his photos. Some were even seen dressing up as his famous characters. At approximately 12:10 AM, the man of the hour emerged from the front door of Jalsa. He graciously greeted his fans with folded hands, and even shook hands with some.

On the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan’s 81st birthday, KISS and KIIT founder Dr Achyuta Samanta extended his warm wishes. He wished Amitabh Bachchan a healthy, long, and prosperous life. On this day, over 40,000 students from KIIT and KISS expressed their well wishes in Odia.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is all set to appear in Ganapath. Big B will be seen sharing the screen with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. Furthermore, he is also expected to have a special appearance in the South Indian film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ along with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Hassan.