American rapper Post Malone arrives in Mumbai ahead of concert

American rapper-singer Post Malone has arrived in India ahead of his concert. The star will be performing at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai for the Feeding India Concert by Zomato on Saturday.

Touted as an ‘awareness concert’, artists around the world have joined hands with Zomato to build a malnutrition-free India.

The singer arrived at the Kalina airport last night and looked amused by his star reception. He can be seen smiling at the cameras waiting for him outside the air station.

In the photos and videos from the sight that has surfaced online, Malone can be seen sporting a gray-colored co-ord set as he posed for the pictures while he was seated in his car. The rapper is known for his songs like Sunflower, I Like You, Rockstar, and Congratulations.

Fans flocked to the comment section to express their excitement over the artiste’s arrival. One person wrote, “Omg I am gonna cryyyy,” and another comment read, “Wtf? post Malone is in India?!”

Apart from him, KSHMR, Ritviz, Zaeden, Anuv Jain, Jonita Gandhi, Ananya Birla, and KING will join impact makers and philanthropists in a global call to action to citizens, corporations, and leaders. The aim of the Zomato Feeding India Concert is to raise awareness about issues pertaining to malnutrition in India while creating a global movement to solve the hunger crisis.

