Alia Bhatt reacts to Shah Rukh Khan mentioning her in ‘Jawan’ trailer

In the trailer of ‘Jawan,’ Shah Rukh Khan’s playful response to the question “Tumhe Chahiye Kya” has drawn a reaction Alia Bhatt. The actress has now responded to the reference made in the trailer’s SRK’s upcoming.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday, Alia Bhatt shared the trailer of ‘Jawan’ which had been released earlier in the day. Sharing the trailer, she captioned, “Aur Poori Duniya ko chahiye sirf SRK!!”

Praising the trailer she further wrote, “What a fabulous trailer, 7th September is tooo far away.”

In the beginning of ‘Jawan’ trailer, Shah Rukh Khan’s character, who has taken control of a metro compartment, engages in a cheeky exchange with Nayanthara’s cop character over the phone.

When asked, “Tumhe Chahiye Kya?” Shah Rukh Khan responds with a playful statement, “Chahiye toh Alia Bhatt.”

Shah Rukh and Alia have previously acted together in Gauri Shinde’s 2016 film “Dear Zindagi,” which was also co-produced by Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment. It is to be noted that Alia’s debut film, ‘Student of the Year’ was also backed by the same banner.

On the work front, Alia’s latest on screen presence was in “Heart of Stone,” alongside Gal Gadot. The film also marked Alia’s international debut.

Coming back to ‘Jawan’, several other Bollywood stars were also seen reacting to the film’s trailer. Some of them were Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Vignesh Shivan, Farah Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Huma Qureshi, Angad Bedi, and Anusha Sharma.

Helmed by Atlee and produced under Red Chillies Entertainment, ‘Jawan’ features a star-studded cast including Vijay Sethupati, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Ridhi Dogra among many more. The film is all set to release on September 7, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.