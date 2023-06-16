Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal hang out together at airport lounge: video goes viral

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif were spotted at the airport lounge recently

By Rachna
Image credit- Twitter

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif were spotted at the airport lounge recently. Reportedly, the Brahmastra actress was flying to Sao Paulo, Brazil for the grand Netflix Tudum event, scheduled to take place this week. Alia’s Hollywood debut film Heart Of Stone‘s trailer will release at the Netflix event.

In the airport, the three sat together for some chitter-chatter. A video of the same has surfaced online. In the clip, Alia can be seen hugging Vicky before sitting down on the lounge for a hangout session. Alia and Katrina will co-star in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra. Alia has worked with Vicky Kaushal in the 2018 film Raazi.

