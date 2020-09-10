Akshay Kumar bear grylls
Photo Credit: The Indian Express

Akshay Kumar suffered a bruise in his outing with Bear Grylls in the jungle

By IANS

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar suffered a bruise during his wild outing with Bear Grylls in an Indian jungle, and said he will cherish the wound as a memento.

Akshay went on a wild adventure across Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka with popular British adventurer and host Grylls to shoot an episode of “Into the Wild with Bear Grylls”.

During the journey, Akshay bruised himself while performing a survival skill, climbing a rope ladder at the extraction point.

Related News

Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 crore for flood affected people of…

Akshay Kumar only Indian in Forbes 2020 highest paid celebs…

Akshay Kumar warns against fake casting for the song…

Akshay Kumar mourns demise of hockey legend Balbir Singh…

“I’ve never climbed this. I’ve climbed a lot of ladders, but never one foot ahead, one foot behind. This is going to be the first time I’m going to try doing this,” he said before taking on the challenge.

After landing on the bridge, Akshay said: “The climb was very good”.

“I really enjoyed myself. Learnt something new, how to climb. And here it is, a memento,” said Akshay while pointing towards the bruise.

In the episode, Akshay will also be seen tasting elephant poop tea. The episode will premiere on Discovery+ on September 11.

You might also like
Nation

BMC Condemned For Razing Kangana’s Office In Mumbai

State

Jaydev Award recipient Odia film maker Sarada Prasanna Nayak no more

Entertainment

Kangana to Uddhav Thackeray: Today my home is broken, tomorrow your ego will be…

Entertainment

Bombay HC stays demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s Mumbai office

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7