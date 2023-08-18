Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty to reunite after 14 years for ‘Welcome 3’

In a much-anticipated announcement, Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty are to finally reunite on the silver screen after a long gap of 14 years. The much-loved duo will be joining hands for the third part of the ‘Welcome’ franchise.

They were last seen in the film, De Dana Dan. Reports suggest that Suniel Shetty will be essaying a comic role in the film. If speculations are to be believed, then the star is extremely excited at the prospect of working in Welcome 3.

Produced by Firoz A Nadiadwala, the third installment of the film has been titled ‘Welcome to the Jungle.’ The film has locked Christmas 2024 for its release.

Soon after the announcement of Welcome 3, its star-studded cast started getting revealed. Soon after welcoming Akshay Kumar in the lead role, the makers roped in Sanjay Dutt as well. Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez are also to be a part of the third sequel of the Welcome franchise.

However, the iconic duo of Uday-Majnu will not be seen in the film. Reportedly, Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar are not to be a part of Welcome 3. The first installment of the series features Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, and Mallika Sherawat.

The second part, ‘Welcome Back’ featured John Abraham, Shruti Hassan, Dimple Kapadia, and Naseeruddin Shah in lead roles. Both films proved to be successful at the box office.

Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty have been seen together in numerous films. Some of those films include Mohra, Dhadkan, Hera Pheri, Phir Hera Pheri, Waqt Hamara Hai, etc.