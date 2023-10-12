Aishwarya Rai crops Jaya Bachchan, others from pic, posts Big B-Aaradhya photo

Aishwarya Rai has posted a photo of Amitabh Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya on her Instagram. However, this pic is a cropped one of the original photo that was posted by Navya on her Instagram story where other than Big B and Aaradhya Jaya Bachchan and others were there. The cropped pic has raised questions. It seems the post did not go well with Instagram users.

A user commented, “Why did you have to crop the other kids (Navya & Agastya) from the publicly available photo.

If you wanted to post just Aradhaya & Big B photo you could have used another one.

It’s really tasteless!”

In the photo, Aaradhya Bachchan is seen hugging her grandfather Amitabh while they smile and pose for the picture. Amitabh was seen in a pink and blue jacket, Aaradhya wore a maroon dress. Sharing the photo, Aishwarya wrote, “always. God Blesssss ”