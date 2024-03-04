‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ trailer out, Sara Ali Khan shows acting prowess as freedom fighter Usha Mehta

The trailer of the upcoming film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ was released on Monday. The trailer of the much-anticipated film paints a compelling picture of an untold chapter from India’s freedom struggle against the British.

Under three minutes in length, the trailer starts off with actress Sara Ali Khan’s lead character adjusting the knobs of a radio before the audience is presented with the visuals of India’s struggle against the British occupying forces and the administration.

The trailer goes on to show how Sara, who seems to essay the role of Padma Vibhushan Usha Mehta, organises underground radio to lay down a rock-solid framework to the freedom fighters and help them organise, rise and revolt.

The film is set against the backdrop of 1942’s Quit India Movement, the movie is inspired by real events and chronicles a pivotal chapter from India’s pursuit for Independence.

The film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O’ Nell and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles and a special guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi.

Talking about the film, Sara said in a statement: “Portraying such a powerful character in ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ has been an honour beyond words. To embody the spirit of my character and diving into her consciousness and understanding what motivates and inspires her has been humbling and empowering”.

The film features a solid production design with a visual texture that perfectly captures the essence of a period film.

Produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra, the film is directed by Kannan Iyer and written by Iyer and Darab Farooqui. The film will drop on Prime Video on March 21.

Take a look at the trailer of ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ here: