Actor Ranveer Singh is back as ‘Simmba’ for ‘Singham Again’

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh thrilled his fans on Monday by sharing his first look from the upcoming Rohit Shetty film, “Singham Again.” This action-packed movie also stars Kareena Kapoor and Ajay Devgn in lead roles.

In the shared post, Ranveer dons the cop uniform, showcasing his iconic character, Simmba. He took to his official account on Instagram to share the photo. He captioned the post writing, “SABSE NATKHAT, SABSE NIRALA!!! ALA RE ALA, SIMMBA ALA!!!”

With Ranveer Singh as Simmba in ‘Singham 3,’people can expect a high dose of action, comedy, and entertainment from the highly anticipated film. Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)



Ranveer, as inspector Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba, looks absolutely stunning, stylish and more formidable than ever. The poster of Ranveer is a promise enough that he is ready to make a grand entry with a whirlwind of entertainment. The character of Simmba had a massive impact on Rohit Shetty’s cop universe and became a fan favourite. The film ‘Simmba’ remains as the highest grossing film in the entire copverse till date.

Notably, Ranveer’s appearance as Simmba in ‘Sooryavanshi’ was a memorable and entertaining cameo that left a lasting impression on the audience. His charismatic presence surely left everyone impressed.

In addition to Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff have also joined Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Deepika takes on the role of Shakti Shetty, while Tiger steps into the shoes of ACP Satya.

Fans can mark their calendars for the release of ‘Singham Again’ on the Independence Day of 2024. The film will be having a release clash with ‘Pushpa 2’ featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasir in significant roles.