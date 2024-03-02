Abhishek-Aishwarya’s dance to Gallan Goodiyan at Ambani’s pre-wedding celebrations goes viral, watch

The pre-wedding celebrations of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani and daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, Radhika Merchant has already begin at Jamnagar of Gujarat. In order to make the celebration grand, stars from Bollywood to Hollywood, cricketers and business tycoons have been invited to the the pre-wedding bash.

The celebration already begun on March 1, while it is scheduled to continue till March 3. Stars including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan and his family, Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and others have already reached Jamnagar.

The pre-wedding celebrations began with traditional ‘anna seva’ ceremony. Reportedly, over 51,000 local residents came to the anna seva ceremony.

Meanwhile, an old video of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan dancing on “Gallan Goodiyaan” song at the pre-wedding celebration of Isha Ambani, back in 2018 is going viral over the internet. In the video, both the actors are seen dancing in sync with each other as if no one else was present there except them. Apart from them, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor were also seen grooving to the track.

It is worth mentioning here that Isha Ambani got married to Anand Piramal on December 12, 2018.