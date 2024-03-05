Aamir Khan’s scary first look from new project goes viral

Aamir Khan’s scary first look from his new project is in discussion these days after a pic of the ‘QSQT’ actor has gone viral. Aamir looks scary in the pic.

Instagram user viralbhayani posted the said pic on Instagram and captioned it, “We’re thrilled to share a charged sneak peek of #AamirKhan from his upcoming project!”

As per this Instagram post that has been made about six hours before this pic is from the upcoming project of Aamir Khan. Earlier, Darsheel Shafary, Aamir’s co-star in ‘Taare Zameen Par’ had posted a few pics where Aamir had been seen with long hair. So, this is after 16 year that the Darsheel and Aaamir are going to share screen in a film.

In the recent pic that has gone viral, Aamir looks scary while he is holding something in his hand and looking at that. He seems like as if he has not taken bathe for a while.

The Instagram post has also earned a number of interesting comments besides 20.520 likes within merely six hours.

“When you see Gulab Jamun,” commented a user.

“This time ball is out of the park”, another user commented.

Yet another user commented, “Round2hell ki copy lg rhi h.”