You have only six more days to apply for AICTE Pragati Scholarship to get Rs 50,000 per annum

AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girls 2022-23 is an initiative for girl students admitted to the first year or second year of diploma/degree level course through lateral entry in any of the AICTE-approved institutions of the respective year. The scheme is being implemented by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) with an aim of providing assistance for the advancement of girls pursuing technical education.

The selected candidates will receive Rs 50,000 per annum for every year of study i.e. maximum of 3 years for students admitted to the first year and a maximum of 2 years for students admitted to the first year through lateral entry. The scholarship amount will be provided as a lump sum amount towards payment of college fees, purchase of computer, stationeries, books, equipment, software etc.

AICTE Pragati Scholarship eligibility:

To be eligible, an applicant must –

Be a girl student

Be admitted to the first year of diploma/degree level course OR

Be admitted to the second year of diploma/degree level course through lateral entry in any of the AICTE-approved institutions of the respective year

Have a family income of less than Rs 8 lakh per annum.

Note – Up to two girls per family are eligible for this scholarship.

Benefits of AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girls:

Note – No other additional grant will be payable in lieu of hostel charges and medical charges etc.

Documents needed for AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girls:

Marksheet of Cass 10 and 12 (as applicable)

A valid income certificate issued by State/ UT Government

Admission letter for getting admission in a degree/diploma course issued by the Directorate of Technical Education

Certificate issued by the Director/Principal/Head of the Institute

Receipt of tuition fee

Bank account passbook seeded with the Aadhaar card indicating applicant’s photograph, account number, and IFSC code

Caste certificate (applicable for SC, ST, or OBC candidates)

Aadhaar card

Duly signed declaration by parents confirming the accuracy of information provided in the application form

Know how to apply for AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girls:

Note – All the applicants are advised to fill the form correctly, no changes can be made once submitted. The applicants are also advised to fill in only one application as multiple applications will cancel the form.

Important Dates of AICTE Pragati Scholarship:

Scholarship Closing Date: 31st October 2022

Last Date for Defect Verification: 15th November 2022

Last Date for Institute Verification: 15th November 2022

Selection Criteria of AICTE Pragati Scholarship:

The selection of candidates will be carried out solely on the basis of merit of qualifying examination to peruse the Technical Diploma course from any of the AICTE-approved institutions. The State/UT-wise merit list will be prepared as per the number of scholarships allotted as per Annexure A*.

*Note – For Annexure A, refer to the ‘Scholarship Guidelines’.

Terms and Conditions of AICTE Pragati Scholarship:

Student failing to get promoted to the next class/level would forfeit the scholarship.

The scholarship will be renewed for the next year of study on receipt of renewal through National Scholarship Portal by submitting a passing certificate/marksheet with a letter from the Head of the Institution on the online portal.

The gap period between the year of passing the qualifying examination and the session of admission in the diploma course should not be more than two years.

Incomplete applications will be summarily rejected. Only verified online applications will be considered for the award of scholarship.

The scholarship will not be awarded to a candidate who failed/drops out in a subsequent year.

For converting Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) to percentage, multiplying factor will be 9.5 i.e. to convert the CGPA into percentage; CGPA X 9.5 will give the percentage.

In case both CGPA & total marks are given in the marksheet, total marks will be considered for determining the percentage.

(Source: buddy4study.com)