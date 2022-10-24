Digjyoti Scholarship 2022: Selected candidates will receive Rs 10,000 per annum for 2 years

Digjyoti Scholarship 2022 is an opportunity offered by the Digjyoti Educational Trust (a charitable and non-profit institution) to provide financial help to the Class 10 passed students.

The scheme will benefit the meritorious poor orphans, distressed and differently-abled children to pursue higher education for the academic year 2022-23.

Eligibility for Digjyoti Scholarship:

To be eligible, an applicant must –

Have secured not less than 90% marks in matriculation/equivalent course

Have taken admission in Class 12, first year of UG course or equivalent in the academic year 2022-23

Note – Relaxation in marks will be considered for deserving poor disabled orphans, children orphaned by the death of both parents and distressed children in Orphanages.

Benefits of Digjyoti Scholarship:

The selected candidates will receive Rs 10,000 per annum for 2 years.

Documents needed for Digjyoti Scholarship:

Marksheets/certificate

Admission Receipt

Know how to apply for Digjyoti Scholarship:

The eligible candidates can apply for the scholarship by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Click here.

Step 2: Navigate to ‘Download form: Digjyoti Form 2022’ and download the application form.

Step 3: Fill the application form and send the application form with copies of all the certificates/marksheets and recent admission receipt to the following address –

The Chairman,

DIGJYOTI,

C/24, HIG, Housing Board Colony, Baramunda

Bhubaneswar- 751003

Important Dates of Digjyoti Scholarship:

Application Deadline – 31st October 2022

Selection Criteria

The candidates will be selected based on the fulfilment of the eligibility criteria.

Terms and Conditions for Digjyoti Scholarship:

The scholarship will be continued for two years to complete the course successfully.

The students who received a scholarship from Digjyoti Trust last year and taken admission to the next higher class/course this year should apply in the relevant application form with copies of all required certificates and admission receipt for the continuance of the scholarship.

