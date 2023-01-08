These students to get scholarship of Rs 1,00,000 under TSDPL Silver Jubilee Scholarship Program

TSDPL Silver Jubilee Scholarship Program is an initiative of Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited (TSDPL) to provide financial assistance to meritorious students coming from low income families to help them continue their higher education.

Under TSDPL Silver Jubilee Scholarship Program, students who are domiciles of locations such as Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar, Pantnagar, Faridabad, Pune, Chennai, Tada and Kolkata can get a scholarship of Rs 1,00,000 for 1 year of their ITI/diploma, graduation or postgraduation degree in any of the specified fields.

Applicable courses include Nursing, UG medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, PG medical courses (any specialization), paramedical courses, ITI/diploma subjects such as fitter, electrical, welders, safety, etc.

TSDPL Silver Jubilee Scholarship Program Eligibility:

Open for students who are domiciles of locations such as Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar, Pantnagar, Faridabad, Pune, Chennai, Tada and Kolkata are eligible to apply.

Applicants must be pursuing any year of ITI/diploma, graduation or postgraduation degree from government recognized institutes in any of the following fields –

Nursing

Undergraduate medical courses such as MBBS, BDS, etc.

Postgraduate medical courses in any specialization

Para-medical courses

ITI and diploma subjects such as fitter, electrical, welder, safety, etc.

Must have scored at least 60% marks in their Class 10 and 12 examination.

Annual family income of the applicants must not be more than Rs 5,00,000 from all sources

Children of employees of TSDPL and Buddy4Study are not eligible to apply.

NOTE:

Preference is to be given to girls, students with a physical disability, and those belonging to SC/ST community.

Students who have performed in sports or any other extracurricular activities at the district/state/national level will also be given preference.

Benefits:

Rs 1,00,000 for 1 year

NOTE: Scholarship funds can be utilized for academic expense purposes only including tuition fees (if they are charged), books, stationary, hostel fees, mess charges or any other charges.

Documents needed for the scholarship:

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and passing certificates

A government-issued identity proof (Aadhaar card/ voter id card/driving license/PAN card)

Current year admission proof (fee receipt/admission letter/institution identity card/bonafide certificate)

Family income proof (Form 16A/income certificate from government authority/salary slips, etc.)

Bank account details of applicant

Recent photograph

Click here to apply for TSDPL Silver Jubilee Scholarship:

Deadline:

January 31, 2023

(Source: buddy4study.com)