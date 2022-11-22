Selected students to get Rs 60,000 per year for up to 4 years under U-Go Scholarship Program

U-Go Scholarship Program is an initiative of U-Go to provide financial assistance to young women who are pursuing professional graduation courses.

Under the U-Go Scholarship Program, academically promising students who are pursuing professional graduation courses such as teaching, nursing, pharmacy, medicine, engineering, etc. will be provided with the financial assistance of up to Rs 60,000 per year for up to 4 years.

U-Go, a non-profit organisation based in California, USA, in association with GiveIndia is offering this scholarship to help ambitious and promising young women in India to pursue their higher education.

Eligibility of U-Go Scholarship Program:

Young women pursuing professional graduation courses such as teaching, nursing, pharmacy, medicine, engineering, etc. are eligible.

Applicants must be studying in the first year of their graduation programme.

Must have secured at least 70% marks in Class 10 and 12 examinations.

Annual family income of the applicant from all sources must be less than Rs 5 lakhs.

Students from PAN India can apply.

Benefits of U-Go Scholarship Program:

The selected scholars will receive the scholarship as specified below –

For Teaching courses – Rs 40,000 per year for 2 years

For Nursing and Pharma courses – Rs 40,000 per year for 4 years

For Engineering and Medicine courses – Rs 60,000 per year for 4 years

Note: Scholarship funds can be utilized only for academic expense purposes, which includes tuition fees, hostel fees, food, travel, internet, device, books, stationery, online learning, etc.

Documents needed for U-Go Scholarship Program:

The applicants are required to attach the following documents –

Class 12 mark sheet and passing certificates

A government-issued identity proof (Aadhaar card/ voter id card/driving license/PAN card)

Current year admission proof (fee receipt/admission letter/institution identity card/bonafide certificate)

Family income proof (ITR Form-16/income certificate issued by competent government authority/salary slips)

Payment receipts to be submitted for funds spent by beneficiaries towards their academic pursuit

Bank account details of applicant

Photograph of the applicant

Know how to apply for U-Go Scholarship Program:

Click here to apply now.

Login to Buddy4Study with your registered ID and land on the ‘Application Form Page’.

If not registered – Register at Buddy4Study with your Email/Mobile number/Gmail account.

You will now be redirected to the ‘U-Go Scholarship Program’ application form page.

Click on the ‘Start Application’ button to begin the application process.

Fill in the required details in the online application form.

Upload relevant documents.

Accept the ‘Terms and Conditions’ and click on ‘Preview’.

If all the details filled in by the applicant are correctly showing on the preview screen, click on the ‘Submit’ button to complete the application process.

Deadline of U-Go Scholarship Program:

November 30, 2022

(Source: buddy4study.com)