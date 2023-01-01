Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships: Apply now to get up to Rs 2,00,000

The Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships aim to support up to 5,000 meritorious students based on a merit-cum-means criteria for their undergraduate college education, empowering them to continue their studies without financial burden.

The Scholarships aim to enable students to become successful professionals and realize their dreams, unlocking their potential to lift themselves and their communities up and contributing towards India’s future socio-economic development.

Students with a household income of under Rs 15 lakh who are enrolled in first year of their undergraduate studies pursuing any subject stream can apply. The programme will also aim to encourage applications by girls and specially-abled students.

Eligibility:

Students must be enrolled in first-year full-time undergraduate degree in any stream from a recognised Indian institute.

Must have passed class 12 with a minimum of 60% marks

The annual household income should be less than Rs 15,00,000 (preference will be given to those students whose family income is less than Rs 2,50,000)

Open for resident Indian citizens only.

Benefits:

Up to Rs 2,00,000 over the duration of the degree programme

NOTE: Scholarship will go beyond financial support, with students automatically gaining networking opportunities through a strong alumni network.

Documents needed:

The applicants are required to attach the following documents at the time of application –

Passport-sized photograph

Address Proof (for address ticked as preferred physical correspondence address)

Marksheets of 10th and 12th Class Board Examination

Bonafide Student Certificate of current college/institution of enrollment, or Student ID Card

Family Income Proof

Official Disability Certificate (if applicable)

How can you apply?

Deadline:

February 14, 2023

(Source: buddy4study.com)