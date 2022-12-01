Petrol and diesel prices continue to rise in Bhubaneswar today

The petrol and diesel prices in Bhubaneswar has increased again in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on December 1, 2022.

Photo Credit: The Statesman

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices in capital city of Bhubaneswar has increased again on December 1, 2022. The petrol rate has been recorded at Rs 103.47 per litre while the diesel price has been recorded at Rs 95.03 per litre on Thursday.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have decreased in the last 24 hours. The price of petrol is recorded at Rs 103.47 per litre. While the diesel price is recorded at Rs 95.02 per litre.

The petrol price in major cities of India has continued to remain constant on Thursday. The cost of petrol per litre is recorded at Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, Rs 96.72 in New Delhi, and Rs 102.63 in Chennai, respectively. Meanwhile, the petrol rate at Mumbai is recorded Rs 106.31.

The diesel price in the capital city New Delhi is recorded at Rs 89.62. Diesel rates in Mumbai have been recorded at Rs 94.27. Kolkata has registered diesel rates at Rs 92.76. Meanwhile, diesel rate in Chennai is Rs 94.24.

