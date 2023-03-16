Orange Tulip Scholarship India: These candidates to get around Rs 4 lakh

The Orange Tulip Scholarship program (OTS) gives talented students in India the opportunity to study in the Netherlands with a partial tuition fee waiver. Tilburg University offers four of these scholarships, one for each School (TLS, TSHD, TSB and TiSEM).

How many scholarships are available?

The scholarship beneficiaries receive a partial tuition fee waiver and will pay a tuition fee of € 4,530.

Who is eligible for the scholarship?

Applicants must meet the following basic criteria to apply for the Orange Tulip Scholarship India:

You must have Indian nationality;

You have a degree from a non-Dutch university;

You must have excellent study results in your Bachelor’s (or Master’s) degree program. As an indication, you must have graduated (or can prove that you are going to graduate) with an average result of at least 80% or must be among the 10% of your class;

You must currently be undergoing the admission process or be already admitted to a one-year Master’s program at Tilburg University (see eligible Master’s programs);

You have not previously studied or worked in the Netherlands. Applicants currently living in the Netherlands, including Tilburg University pre-Master’s students accepted onto a Master’s program, cannot be considered for this scholarship;

Eligible Master’s Programs:

All one-year Master’s programs except double degree/joint programs. This scholarship is not available for programs followed at the Tilburg School of Theology.

How much amount to be given?

The scholarships consist of a tuition fee waiver. You will have to pay a tuition fee of €4,530.

Application Procedure:

The OTS application procedure is as follows:

Step 1: Applicants must apply for admission to Tilburg University for a one-year Master’s program (except double degree / joint programs) by March 1, 2023 and must be admitted to this program by April 1, 2023.

Please note that, when awarding the Scholarships, preference will be given to those who are either unconditionally admitted to a Master’s program OR those whose graduation is the only outstanding admission condition. Meet the conditions of admission (detailed in the conditional admission letter) as soon as possible in order to be unconditionally admitted.

Step 2: Applicants must apply for the Orange Tulip Scholarship (India) via NESO India by April 1, 2023.

Selection:

Step 1: NESO India will review the applications and forward applicants’ details to the Scholarship Coordinator at Tilburg University.

Step 2: The Scholarship Coordinator will coordinate the selection of scholarship recipients. Please note: during the selection procedure, preference will be given to applicants who are either unconditionally admitted to a Master’s program OR those whose graduation is the only outstanding admission condition.

Step 3: The Scholarship Coordinator will inform all applicants of the scholarship awards by mid-May 2023.

Your application status will be selected, waitlisted or rejected.

Step 4: The successful applicants must confirm acceptance of the scholarship.

The Scholarship Coordinator will reallocate any scholarships to applicants on the waiting list, if scholarships have not been accepted.

Click here to apply for the official website for Orange Tulip Scholarship.