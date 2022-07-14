NEET UG 2022 Admit card released, Check how to download it

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022). The candidates who have applied for the NEET UG 2022 can now download their neet admit cards from the official website of NTA – neet.nta.nic.in.

National Testing Agency will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) for 1872341 candidates at different centres located in 497 cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India on 17 July 2022 (Sunday) from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M. (Indian Standard Time). The test will be conducted in offline mode. Candidates are advised to check their admit card carefully and follow the guidelines issued by NTA to avoid any hindrance in entry to the exam centre.

The candidates are required to download their Admit Card of NEET (UG) – 2022 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/ w.e.f. 12 July 2022 (11:30 A.M. onwards) and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin.

How to download NEET UG Admit Card 2022

Follow the steps given to download your admit card for NEET UG 2022.

Step 1: Got to the NTA website- neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link to download NEET admit card on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open. Login by entering the information required such as application no, date of birth etc. and submit.

Step 4: Now, you can download the NEET admit card 2022.

Step 5: Get a printout of the admit card for future references.

The direct link for the admit card download has been given below.

Direct link for download of admit card here

Candidates are advised to read all the instructions carefully given on the admit card and must carry their admit cards on the day of examination to the exam centres. The candidate who don’t have their admit cards would not be allowed to attempt the exam.

Official Notification