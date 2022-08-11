JSPN Scholarship: Every year about Rs 12,00,000,00 is distributed to eligible students, apply now

JSPN Scholarship 2022-23 is an initiative of Jaya Satya Pramoda Nidhi (JSPN) (a social services wing of Sri Uttaradi Math Exempted under 80G of Income Tax Act) that serves to uplift and support the Madhwa community students who have a good academic track record.

Every year 250 to 300 students benefit from the scheme, complete their studies and progress in life. The scholarship offers financial aid to students who are facing financial difficulties to pursue education.

JSPN Scholarship Eligibility:

To be eligible, an applicant must –

Belong to the Madhwa community

Have a good academic record

Benefits of JSPN Scholarship:

The selected awardee will receive scholarships according to the availability of the funds and the merit/need based on the student.

Documents needed for JSPN Scholarship:

Marksheet

Certificates

Important dates:

Starting Date to Submit Application – 3rd June 2022

Closure Date – 30th August 2022

Last Date to Upload Documents – 10th September 2022

JSPN Scholarship selection criteria: