Selected candidates to get financial help under JSPN Scholarship, check details

JSPN Scholarship is an initiative of Jaya Satya Pramoda Nidhi (JSPN) (a social services wing of Sri Uttaradi Math Exempted under 80G of Income Tax Act) that serves to uplift and support the Madhwa community students who have a good academic track record.

Every year 250 to 300 students benefit from the scheme, complete their studies and progress in life. The scholarship offers financial aid to students who are facing financial difficulties to pursue education.

Eligibility for JSPN Scholarship:

To be eligible, an applicant must –

Belong to the Madhwa community

Have a good academic record

Benefits of JSPN Scholarship:

The selected awardee will receive scholarships according to the availability of the funds and the merit/need based on the student.

Documents needed for JSPN Scholarship:

Marksheet

Certificates

Know how to apply for JSPN Scholarship:

The eligible candidate can apply for the scholarship by Clicking here to apply online:

Application Renewal Procedure:

Students applying for the second time can directly log in and fill in the application form to renew the scholarship.

Important Dates:

Starting Date to Submit Application – 3rd June 2022.

Closure Date – 30th August 2022.

Last Date to Upload Documents – 10th September 2022.

Selection Criteria:

The students will be selected on the basis of academic merit and financial need.

(Sources: buddy4study.com)