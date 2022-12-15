JEE 2023 notification released, JEE Main to be held twice; check details

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Main 2023 notification on Thursday saying that the candidates can register from today

As per the notification, candidates can apply for the JEE Main 2023 exam on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2023 will be conducted twice – in January 2023 and April 2023.

While the first session of the JEE Main examination 2023 will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023, the second session will be held on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12.

It is to be noted here that the NTA conducts the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

Apart from English, the JEE Main will be conducted in 12 other Indian languages namely Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, Urdu, Tamil and Telugu.