Gopabandhu Sikhya Sahayata Yojana: Selected candidates to get variable benefits, check details
The objective of the Gopabandhu Sikhya Sahayata Yojana is to encourage and motivate students of Odisha to pursue higher studies. The students can avail of variable award benefits.
The Government of Odisha invites applications for the Gopabandhu Sikhya Sahayata Yojana, Odisha 2021-22 on a means basis to General, OBC, SC/ST, SEBC/EBC category students.
Eligibility:
- To be eligible, a candidate must –
- Be a Graduate/Postgraduate degree holder
Benefits:
- The candidate can avail of variable benefits.
Documents
- Aadhaar Card of student
- Income Certificate of the Parent/Guardian
- Residence Certificate of the Student
- Copy of passbook of Bank account with account number and IFSC code of the bank branch
- Passport size photograph of student
- College ID card of the student
- HIV/AIDS affected parents certificate
- Household without shelter certificate of the student
- Destitute/Living on alms certificate
- Manual scavengers certificate
- Particularly vulnerable tribal groups certificate
- Legally released bonded labourers certificate
- Single mother family certificate
Know how to apply for Gopabandhu Sikhya Sahayata Yojana:
- Click here to apply.
- Select the relevant scholarship scheme.
- Fill in all the sections with the required details.
- Finally, submit the scholarship application.
Important Dates
- Application start date – 16th October 2022
- Application deadline – 15th December 2022
Selection Criteria
- Selection will be based on the marks obtained in the qualifying examination.
- In case of a tie, students with lower annual household incomes will be given preference.
Terms and Conditions
- The income of the parents/guardians from all sources must not exceed INR 1,20,000 (One Lakh Twenty Thousand) per annum.
Contact details:
- Department of Higher Education Government of Odisha,
The Deputy Secretary (Scholarship),
Higher Education Department, Odisha Secretariat,
Bhubaneswar- 751001
- Phone: +91-6742396550
Email: scholarshi[email protected]
(Source: buddy4study)