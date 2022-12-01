Gopabandhu Sikhya Sahayata Yojana: Selected candidates to get variable benefits, check details

The Government of Odisha invites applications for the Gopabandhu Sikhya Sahayata Yojana, Odisha 2021-22 on a means basis to General, OBC, SC/ST, SEBC/EBC category students.

The objective of the Gopabandhu Sikhya Sahayata Yojana is to encourage and motivate students of Odisha to pursue higher studies. The students can avail of variable award benefits.

Eligibility:

To be eligible, a candidate must –

Be a Graduate/Postgraduate degree holder

Benefits:

The candidate can avail of variable benefits.

Documents

Aadhaar Card of student

Income Certificate of the Parent/Guardian

Residence Certificate of the Student

Copy of passbook of Bank account with account number and IFSC code of the bank branch

Passport size photograph of student

College ID card of the student

HIV/AIDS affected parents certificate

Household without shelter certificate of the student

Destitute/Living on alms certificate

Manual scavengers certificate

Particularly vulnerable tribal groups certificate

Legally released bonded labourers certificate

Single mother family certificate

Know how to apply for Gopabandhu Sikhya Sahayata Yojana:

Click here to apply.

Select the relevant scholarship scheme.

Fill in all the sections with the required details.

Finally, submit the scholarship application.

Important Dates

Application start date – 16th October 2022

Application deadline – 15th December 2022

Selection Criteria

Selection will be based on the marks obtained in the qualifying examination.

In case of a tie, students with lower annual household incomes will be given preference.

Terms and Conditions

The income of the parents/guardians from all sources must not exceed INR 1,20,000 (One Lakh Twenty Thousand) per annum.

Contact details:

Department of Higher Education Government of Odisha,

The Deputy Secretary (Scholarship),

Higher Education Department, Odisha Secretariat,

Bhubaneswar- 751001

The Deputy Secretary (Scholarship), Higher Education Department, Odisha Secretariat, Bhubaneswar- 751001 Phone: +91-6742396550

Email: scholarshi [email protected]

(Source: buddy4study)