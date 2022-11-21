Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship: These students to get Rs 3,00,000

Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship is an initiative of Amazon to enable access to Computer Science learning and career opportunities for young girls in India. These girls are usually ‘First Generation Learners’, from underserved and economically constrained backgrounds.

Under this Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship, girl students pursuing first year of BE/B.Tech courses in Computer Science Engineering and Infomation Technology or related branches will be entitled to receive a scholarship amount of Rs 40,000 per year until graduation.

In addition to the financial assistance, the Amazon Future Engineer Scholars will also receive mentorship for tech careers, skill-building as well as networking opportunities, and a chance to appear for Amazon internship.

Amazon inspires young people to pursue careers in the field of Computer Science, Engineering and Technology. It also strives towards making the youth better creators, builders and thinkers. Through this scholarship program, it aims to offer holistic learning opportunity to girl students in India who wish to become tech experts.

This program is being implemented in partnership with Foundation for Excellence (FFE), a non-profit organization which focuses on providing scholarships for higher education of academically-gifted students who are facing financial constraints.

Eligibility:

Indian girl students pursuing BE/BTech in Computer Science or allied branches

Currently studying in the first year of under graduation

Annual family income is less than Rs 3,00,000

Admission is taken through state or national-level entrance exam

NOTE: Girl students who are the first graduates of the family will get preference.

Benefits:

Rs 1,60,000 (INR 40,000 per year until graduation)

Documents:

The applicants are required to upload the following documents after the Prelim application is selected –

Class 10 and Class 12 marksheet

Bonafide certificate from college

Rank certificate

Counselling letter for seat allotment

Family income certificate or salary slip (for 3 months) or IT return form

Tuition/Hostel/Mess paid receipts

Statement of estimated expenses from college

Bank passbook copy for bank account details confirmation

E-Aadhaar or scanned copy of your original aadhaar

How can you apply?

Click here to ‘Apply Now’

Login to Buddy4Study with your registered ID and land onto the ‘Application Form Page’.

If not registered – Register at Buddy4Study with your Email/Mobile/Gmail account.

You will now be redirected to the ‘Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship’ page.

Click on the ‘Apply Now’ button.

Fill the required details in the preliminary application form.

Upload relevant documents.

Submit the application.

Deadline:

December 31,-2022

(Source: buddy4study.com)