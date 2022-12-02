25 students from IIT Madras, 5 from IIT Guwahati bags whooping package over Rs 1 cr

New-Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and Guwahati started its placements for 2022-23 academic year.

A total of 25 students from IIT Madras and 5 students from IIT Guwahati have received packages of more than Rs 1 crore this year during the 2022 placement drive.

At IIT Madras, at least 25 students have bagged offers with pay packages over Rs 1 crore per annum. The institute has also recorded the highest-ever pre-placement offers this year, which is nearly 10 per cent higher than last year’s figure of 407.

The main recruiters at IIT-Madras include Texas Instruments (14 offers), Bajaj Auto Ltd and Chetak Tech Ltd (10 offers), Qualcomm (8 offers), J P Morgan Chase and Co (9 offers), Proctor and Gamble (7 offers), Morgan Stanley (6 offers), Graviton (6 offers), McKinsey & Company (5 offers) and Cohesity (5 offers).

Meanwhile, 5 students of IIT Guwahati have bagged offers of Rs 1 crore package and international offers.

The main recruiters at IIT Guwahati include Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Google, Uber, Qualcomm, C-DOT, Enphase Energy, Oracle, Nutanix, Thoughtspot MTS-2, Squarepoint SDE/Quant, American Express, JP Morgan Chase, Bajaj, Rippling, Tibra, Cohesity, and Sprinklr Platform + Product, among others.