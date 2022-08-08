Covid 19 Odisha Update: 734 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours
Bhubaneswar: As on August 8, Odisha has registered another 734 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department . With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,05,261.
The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.
According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (176 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.
176 from Sundargarh
117 from Khordha
62 from Bolangir
48 from Mayurbhanj
38 from Cuttack
37 from Kalahandi
25 from Bargarh
23 from Sonepur
22 from Bhadrak
19 from Kandhamal
18 from Deogarh
17 from Nuapada
16 from Koraput
15 from Jajapur
14 from Nabarangpur
11 from Nayagarh
10 from Jharsuguda
10 from Kendrapara
8 from Baleswar
5 from Dhenkanal
5 from Ganjam
5 from Jagatsinghpur
4 from Gajapati
2 from Puri
27 from State Pool
Odisha reported 652 fresh covid-19 cases on Monday including 132 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.
Out of the total cases, 381 are quarantine cases while the rest 271 are local contacts. Currently, there are 5798 active cases in the State.
Khurda recorded 70 positive cases and Sundargarh recorded 137 positives, the highest in Odisha.