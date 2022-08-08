Covid 19 Odisha Update: 734 Covid patients recover in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: As on August 8, Odisha has registered another 734 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department . With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,05,261.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (176 cases). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

176 from Sundargarh

117 from Khordha

62 from Bolangir

48 from Mayurbhanj

38 from Cuttack

37 from Kalahandi

25 from Bargarh

23 from Sonepur

22 from Bhadrak

19 from Kandhamal

18 from Deogarh

17 from Nuapada

16 from Koraput

15 from Jajapur

14 from Nabarangpur

11 from Nayagarh

10 from Jharsuguda

10 from Kendrapara

8 from Baleswar

5 from Dhenkanal

5 from Ganjam

5 from Jagatsinghpur

4 from Gajapati

2 from Puri

27 from State Pool

Odisha reported 652 fresh covid-19 cases on Monday including 132 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 381 are quarantine cases while the rest 271 are local contacts. Currently, there are 5798 active cases in the State.

Khurda recorded 70 positive cases and Sundargarh recorded 137 positives, the highest in Odisha.