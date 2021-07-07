After black fungus, Doctors are now worried about bone death in Covid-19 patients

New Delhi: As India continues to fight the aftermath of the second wave of the deadly coronavirus, doctors have found a linkage between Covid-19 patients and bone death also known as Avascular Necrosis (AVN).

According to a report by Times Of India, three patients in Mumbai have been diagnosed with the disease after being infected with Covid-19. All of them were below 40 years old.

These patients developed pain in the highest part of the thigh bone and since they themselves were doctors, they recognized the symptoms and rushed for treatment, added reports.

What is Avascular Necrosis (AVN)?

It is a disease that results from a loss of blood supply to the bone, most typically to the hip bone. The disruption in blood supply causes the bone tissues to die and collapse, leading to necrosis.

Though anyone can get affected by it, the condition is most commonly seen in people aged between 30 and 50.

What are the symptoms?

There are usually no symptoms in the early stages, but as the condition worsens, it might lead to pain in joints of several body areas, including the hip, shoulder, knee, hand, and feet.

How AVN can be treated?

Early diagnosis is the key to the treatment of AVN. A typical treatment plan for necrosis involves the use of blood thinners, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, osteoporosis drugs, cholesterol-lowering drugs, and physiotherapy to relieve the pain, therapies, and exercises.

Surgical intervention is required to remove the damaged inner layer of the bone and core decompression.