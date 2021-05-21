Toyota motors has decided to replace its Toyota Yaris sedan in India with a new sedan. In order to implement the change, Toyota has already stopped the production of Yaris in the country, reported Autocar India.

Apparently, the Toyota Yaris will be replaced by a sedan which will be based on Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Keeping in mind, about the high popularity of the Ciaz in the Indian market it seems very obvious why Toyota choose the Maruti sedan.

On the other hand, the sales of the Toyata Yaris in India are significantly low as it does not fare well in terms of value for money against its rivals. The near rivals of the Toyota Yaris are Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Ciaz.

According to reports, the new Toyota sedan which replaces Yaris will be named ‘Belta’. The name is already registered by Toyota, so there will not be any issue regarding this.

Speaking about the specifications, the Caiz based Toyota Belta will be powered by the same 1.5-litre K-Series engine. The engine produces a power of 105bhp and 138Nm of torque. The new sedan will get a five-speed manual transmission along with an option for four-speed automatic transmission.

It is expected that the Toyota Belta will inherit all the internal and external features of the Ciaz under a Toyota badging. The Belta is expected to be available for the buyers in August 2021.