This Jio Prepaid plan bundles offers from Ajio, Swiggy and Reliance Digital along with unlimited 5G

Reliance Jio Rs 2999 plan is offering some attractive offers for its users. This plan by the telecom giant offers daily internet, 365 days of service along with brand offers from Swiggy, Ajio, Reliance Digital. However, these offers are part of Republic Day 2024 and will stay from January 15 to January 31. Users should keep these in mind before opting for the offer.

Reliance Jio Rs 2999 Plan offer

Reliance Jio Rs 2999 plan offers 2.5GB daily data along with 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling. Users also get unlimited 5G data bundled in the plan. Other offers that are present in the plan include benefits from brands like Ajio, Swiggy, Tira, Ixigo and Reliance Digital.

Ajio customers can get Rs 500 off if they shop above Rs 2499. There will be 30 percent coupon if the customer shops for products of Rs 1000 or more. Similarly, if a user books flight tickets on Ixigo, they get a discount of Rs 1500. Reliance Digital coupon offers 10 percent off to users if they purchase of Rs 5000.

How to get the coupons

As the customer recharges with Rs 2999 plan, the coupons will be reflected in the customer’s My Jio account. Users can copy, paste and apply the codes at the respective apps/websites. To know more details about the offer, users should check their My Jio App or official website of Jio.