These Models Of Toyota Get A Price Hike In India, Know Details Here

Toyota can easily be associated with one of the trusted car brands in India. Indians and their love for Toyota cars is easily reflected from the road presence of the vehicles in the country

Recently, Toyota Motor Corporation has hiked the prices for several models of its cars in India. The change in price of the vehicle was effective from April 1, 2021. While some car models received a hike of few thousand rupees, some received a hike up to Rs 1,18,000.

The price hike includes the models of Toyota Camry, Toyota Fortuner, Toyota Legender and Toyota Crysta. However, models like the Toyota Glanza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Toyota Vellfire and Toyota Yaris have been excluded from the price hike list.

Check the price hike of the vehicles below:

Toyota Camry: The Camry becomes expensive by Rs 1,18,000 and is available at Rest 40.59 lakhs

Toyota Innova Crysta: The Crysta gets more expensive by Rs 26,000. The vehicle is available at Rs 16.52 lakh for petrol and Rs 16.90 lakh for diesel.

Toyota Fortuner: One of the favourite SUVs in the country gets a price hike of Rs 36,000. However the top end Fortuner (Legender) gets a hike of Rs 72,000.