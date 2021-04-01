New Delhi: The TVS Motor Company has recently announced an update for Apache RR 310 soon. The updated bike will be launched on April 7, 2021. Ever since the launch of the TVS RR 310 in 2017, the company has been providing updates for the vehicle.

However, TVS has not revealed yet about the updates the bike will receive. Any major update in the eldest sibling of the Apache series is doubtful. It is however assumed that the bike will receive fully-adjustable suspension units on the front and back.

The motorcycle is powered by 312.3cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with electronic fuel injection technology and 6-speed manual transmission. The engine generates maximum power of 33.5bhp at 9700rpm and 27.3Nm of peak torque.

The bike is currently available at an Rs 2, 49,990 (avg ex-showroom) across India. The RR310 is available in a single variant and two colour variants.