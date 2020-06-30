Bhubaneswar: Tata Motors is giving discounts of up to Rs. 60,000 on its cars. Car companies have not been able to clear their old stock yet. Car sales were completely closed in April. At the same time, sales have been very low in May.

In such a situation, Tata Motors has offered heavy discounts on many cars to clear their stock. In case one is a Corona Warrior, he or she will get an additional cash discount of Rs 5,000.

At the same time, there is an additional discount of Rs 10,000 for Tata Group employees and vendors.