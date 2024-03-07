Tata Motors commercial vehicles to cost more by up to 2 percent from April 1

Mumbai: Tata Motors has announced on Thursday that it will increase the price of its commercial vehicles by up to 2 percent across various models with effect from April 1.

“The price increase will offset the residual impact of the past input costs. While the price hike will vary as per individual model and variant, it will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles,” the company said.

Tata Motors is a leading automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses. With operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia, the company markets its vehicles in Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and the SAARC countries.