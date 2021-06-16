Skoda Kushaq mid-size SUV to launch on June 28 in India, Know price and booking date

Automobile manufacturer Skoda has announced to launch its new mid-size SUV Skoda Kushaq in India on June 28. The bookings for the SUV will also start on the launch date itself.

The Skoda Kushaq is expected to be offered in three trims i.e. Active, Ambition and Style. The engine of the SUV will available in 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI variants. Both the engines are offered in Petrol. Skoda will offer a top end variant to the 1.5 TSI engine, the Kushaq Monte Carlo. The Monte Carlo edition will have an overall sporty look in the cabin.

Details about the specifications and price of Skoda Kushaq are as follows:

The Skoda Kushaq will have large LED tail-lamps, roof mounted spoiler along with an option for 17 inch alloy wheels. The lower variants will be offered with 16 inch alloy wheels.

The dimensions of the SUV will are 4225mm x 1760mm x 1612mm (length, width and height). The SUV gets a boot space of 385 litres. However, it can be expanded up to 1405 litres after folding the rear seats.

In terms of power, the 1.0 litre engine will offer 115hp while the 1.5 litre engine will offer 150hp. Both the engines will be offered in a manual as well as automatic transmission.

Prices for the Skoda Kushaq are expected to be around Rs 10-16 lakhs (ex-showroom).

In the Indian market, the Skoda Kushaq will have tough competition from Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, Nissan Kicks etc.