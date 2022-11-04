Significant decrease in gold rate in various cities of India

The gold rate in India has seen a significant drop today, on November 4, 2022. The price for 10 grams of 24 carat gold has been recorded to be Rs 50,110. The price for 10 grams of 22 carat gold has been recorded to be Rs 45,900. A difference of Rs 710 was seen in the price of 24 carat gold while a price difference of Rs 660 was seen in the price for 22 carat.

Some changes were also observed in the gold rate of various major cities of the country. There is a decrease in gold rate for many cities.

The capital of India, New Delhi recorded gold prices at Rs 51,100 and Rs 46,850 for 24 and 22 carat respectively. Similarly, in Mumbai, the gold rates were Rs 50,950 and Rs 46,700 for 24 and 22 carat. The gold prices recorded for 24 and 22 carat gold in Kolkata were Rs 50,950 and Rs 46,700. Chennai had gold rates at Rs 52,285 for 24 carat and Rs 47,927 for 22 carat.

In Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha, the price for 10 grams of 24 carat gold was recorded to be Rs 50,950. The price for 10 grams of 22 carat gold in the city was Rs 46,700. There is a decrease in the gold rate for Bhubaneswar as well.