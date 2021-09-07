Sensex slips over 200 points

By IANS
Picture Courtesy: IANS

Mumbai: The Indian equity indices traded in the red on Tuesday morning as they gave up initial gains, with the BSE Sensex losing over 200 points.

Heavy selling pressure was witnessed in banking, finance and oil and gas stocks.

Investors also took to profit booking post the recent bull run in the market, analysts said.

Around 10.10 a.m., Sensex was trading at 58,053.53, lower by 243.38 points or 0.42 per cent from its previous close of 58,296.91.

It opened at 58,418.69 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 58,459.70 and a low of 58,022.67 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 17,299.10, lower by 78.70 points or 0.45 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex so far were ITC, Asian Paints and Bharti Airtel, while the major losers were Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

 

