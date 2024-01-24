Sensex rises 500 points; Nifty above 21,300

New Delhi: With a volatile start in the opening session, the equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are trading in green on Wednesday. The gain was led by IT, metal, and energy stocks. The BSE Sensex opened 218.40 points or 0.31 per cent over the last day closing at 70.588.95 mark. While, the Nifty opened in red with 35.55 points or 0.17 per cent down at 21,203.25.

The BSE Sensex was trading 511.69 points or 0.73 per cent higher at 70,882.24. Nifty50 was trading at 21,395, rising 162.55 or 0.77 per cent trading at 21,401.35 at around 10.35 am.

Yesterday, Nifty ended near 21,250, while Sensex has a mighty fall of 1,053 pts.

Also Read: Sensex Down More Than 500 Points Led By Banks Today