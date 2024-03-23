SBI net banking, mobile app, YONO to remain down on March 23

The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a notification that some of its digital operations including net banking, mobile application and YONO, will not be available today (March 23). The national bank wrote on its website that SBI services including Internet Banking, Yono Lite, Yono Business Web & Mobile App, YONO and UPI will not be available for a few hours due to scheduled activity.

As per the notification, the services will not be available between 01:10 Hrs IST and 02:10 Hrs IST on March 23. However, during this period, services of UPI Lite and ATM will be available.

It is worth mentioning here that in the quarter 3 results, SBI informed that its network of 22,400+ branches and 65,000+ ATMs / ADWMs in India with 81,000+ BC outlets. The number of customers using internet banking and mobile banking stand at 125 million and 133 million respectively.

Reportedly, SBI has witnessed 59% of new savings accounts being opened through the integrated digital and lifestyle platform YONO in Q3FY24. YONO, which has over 7.05 crore registered users, witnessed 33.1 lakh new YONO registrations in Q3 FY24.

