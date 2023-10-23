Reliance Jio launches new plan with free Amazon Prime Video subscription: Know price, benefits

Reliance Jio has launched a new prepaid plan that will offer free subscription to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition. The new prepaid plan is an annual offering and costs Rs 3,227. It also offers calling, messaging and other benefits.

Reliance Jio Rs 3,227 plan with Amazon Prime Video

The new annual prepaid plan worth Rs 3,227 has a validity of 365 days and offers access to Prime Video Mobile Edition. Note that the Prime Video Mobile Edition is priced at Rs 599 for a year. Apart from this, the plan also comes with 2GB of data per day, which means users get to enjoy a total of 730GB of data over the course of 1 year. The annual plan also packs unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

The additional benefits of this plan is complimentary access to JioCloud, JioTV and free JioCinema. The plan is currently listed on both Jio’s MY Jio app and website. You can check the details about the plan by visiting the official website of Jio.

Apart from this annual plan with Prime Video Mobile Edition access, Jio also has an array of recharge plans that offers free subscription to other OTT platforms.

In the same price range, you can get three Jio plans priced at Rs 3,226, Rs 3,225 and Rs 3,178 plans respectively. These three plans offer free Sony Liv, Zee5 and Disney+Hotstar membership, respectively. Apart from the OTT access, the plans pack similar benefits as the new Jio annual plan.

There is also an Rs 3,662 plan of Jio that offers access to both Zee5 and Sony Liv. The plan has one year of validity, offers 2.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

