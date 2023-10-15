Under Rs 500 Jio Postpaid Plans that offer Unlimited 5G mobile data

Reliance Jio offers some attractive plans for its users (Postpaid as well as Prepaid). If you are someone who is using Jio Postpaid on your 5G smartphone, then there are some postpaid plans under Rs 500 that are perfect for you.

Rs 299 plan

The Unlimited 5G data plan is priced at Rs 299 and offers 30GB data. After the data limit is over users get Rs 10/GB. Users also get unlimited voice calls and 100 sms/day. The free subscriptions that are on offer include JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud and much more. Eligible users get unlimited 5G data on their smartphone.

Users should keep in mind that JioCinema premium is not included in complementary JioCinema subscription.

Rs 399 plan

The Unlimited 5G data plan is priced at Rs 399 and offers 75 GB Data. After the data limit is over users get Rs 10/GB. Users also get unlimited voice calls and 100 sms/day. The free subscriptions that are on offer include JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud and much more. Eligible users get unlimited 5G data on their smartphone. There are add-on family SIMs in the offer too.

Users should keep in mind that JioCinema premium is not included in complementary JioCinema subscription.

If you have a budget which is bit above Rs 500, you can opt for Rs 599 plan.

The Unlimited 5G data plan is priced at Rs 599 and offers unlimited Data. There is no data limit in the plan. Users also get unlimited voice calls and 100 sms/day. The free subscriptions that are on offer include JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud and much more. Eligible users get unlimited 5G data on their smartphone.