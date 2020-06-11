RBI takes CRAs' feedback on rating process
By IANS

Mumbai: To strengthen the rating process, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) garnered the credit rating agencies’ (CRAs) feedback as well as their assessment of the economy and various sectors.

The RBI Governor on Wednesday discussed with top CRAs executives via video link their assessment of the macroeconomic situation and outlook on various sectors, including the financial sector.

They also discussed major factors that affect credit ratings of various entities.

