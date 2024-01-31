Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in Bhubaneswar on January 31

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On January 31, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 103.11 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 94.68 per litre.

In Odisha’s Cuttack city, the prices of petrol and diesel have remained constant in the last 24 hours as well. On January 31, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 103.71 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 95.25 per litre.

Petrol prices in major cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata

Rs 106.31 per litre in Mumbai

Rs 102.73 per litre in Chennai

Diesel prices in major cities of India have been recorded as follows: