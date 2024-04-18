Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in Bhubaneswar for 3rd consecutive day on April 18

Bhubaneswar: The rates of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the third consecutive day in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar. On April 18, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.06 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.64 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack city in Odisha, the prices of fuel have also remained constant in the last 24 hours. On April 18, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.41 per litre while diesel costs Rs 92.97 per litre.

Prices of petrol in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs 94.72 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 103.94 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 104.21 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 100.75 per litre in Chennai

Rs 101.06 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Prices of diesel in important cities of India have been recorded as follows: